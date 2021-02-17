Logo
TikToker Avani Reyes mocked after "copying" Gorilla Glue Girl for clout

Published: 17/Feb/2021 17:50

by Alice Hearing
TikTok: avanireyes

A TikToker has been mocked for appearing to copy the original “Gorilla Glue Girl” incident for clout, after going through her own similar styling crisis.

Tessica Brown, know better known as the “Gorilla Glue Girl”, went viral on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter in early February after uploading a video of her explaining how she used Gorilla Glue spray instead of normal hairspray, showing off the disastrous results.

The internet blew the video up: in less than 24 hours, it reached over 5 million views and 1.4 million likes on TikTok. Now, after a GoFundMe campaign, she’s been to a hospital in Los Angeles for surgery to get it fixed.

Gorilla Glue is a waterproof adhesive known for its industrial strength and holding power. It is usually used on wood, stone and metal.

However, just days after the phenomenon, TikToker Avani Reyes, who has almost half a million followers, appeared to go through the exact same thing.

Posting several videos to TikTok, Avani panicked about the gorilla glue she had put in her hair, saying “I have no idea what to do, I’ve tried washing it, it doesn’t come off,” and even filmed herself having a panic attack, and going to the emergency room at the hospital.

@avanireyes♬ original sound – Avani

After trying and failing to remove the glue with coconut oil, Avani said she had decided to start a GoFundMe to raise money for surgery in LA, with one user allegedly donating $3,000 according to a comment. While there is currently no trace of the campaign on Avani’s social media, she claimed she had raised enough to fix her hair.

However, commenters were quick to accuse Avani of putting glue in her hair as a stunt to get views or money, something Tessica herself was also accused of. One person wrote “We don’t feel sorry for you,” while another added, “It’s the clout-chasing for me.”

Avani Reyes gorilla glue tiktok
TikTok: avanireyes
Avani was accused of putting Gorilla Glue in her hair for money and views.

Several others also accused Avani of doing it on purpose and wasting the time of nurses and doctors during a global health crisis.

Meanwhile, the incident has somehow become a trend on TikTok with many attempting to disprove the effectiveness of Gorilla Glueas or, conversely raising awareness of the dangers that come with using the adhesive on your body to deter people from doing it.

Dafran freezes in icy bath for ridiculous Twitch channel points challenge

Published: 17/Feb/2021 17:32

by Michael Gwilliam
Dafran in bathtub
Twitch/Dafran

Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League star Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca rewarded his viewers by suffering in a freezing cold bath after they managed to complete a crazy channel points challenge.

Channel points are fairly easy to earn – by watching a stream, gifting subscriptions or other actions, viewers can unlock points that can then be used to unlock emotes or even make the streamer perform a task of their choosing.

One of the coolest things about channel points is that streamers can implement challenges where if viewers pool their points, they can win something super special.

In Dafran’s case, the Twitch star-turned-farmer made it so if his chat would hit six million points in one broadcast, he’d take a five minute bath in icy cold water.

Dafran’s chat was able to complete the goal just as the Danish DPS prodigy finished a match in Valorant to place in Immortal.

“Guys, we will go into that bathtub today when the stream ends,” he said. “You guys really hit six million in one stream, you guys are f**king crazy. You guys are absolutely nuts, dude.”

A bit later on, Dafran managed to set up his bathtub and filled it with super cold water to attempt the challenge. Despite wearing a shirt and shorts, Francesca quickly learned just how freezing it would be.

Moments after hopping into the tub, the streamer screamed in agony. “Very cold!” he shivered.

“Five minutes!” he murmured, while still being a good sport by putting his head underwater. “I can’t talk!”

Eventually, when it came time for Dafran to get out, he had to improvise and find a way for his viewers not to see any parts of his body that could result in a ban. The fast-thinking Dane decided to just toss a couple of towels at the camera, and his second sent it to the floor below.

“Yes, easy!” he clapped, impressed with his IRL aim.

It’s always good to see streamers who normally game go a bit outside their comfort zone and try something new for the amusement of viewers. Hopefully, Dafran can keep it up and we see more of his channel challenge point antics in the future.