TikToker Avani Reyes mocked after “copying” Gorilla Glue Girl for clout

A TikToker has been mocked for appearing to copy the original “Gorilla Glue Girl” incident for clout, after going through her own similar styling crisis.

Tessica Brown, know better known as the “Gorilla Glue Girl”, went viral on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter in early February after uploading a video of her explaining how she used Gorilla Glue spray instead of normal hairspray, showing off the disastrous results.

The internet blew the video up: in less than 24 hours, it reached over 5 million views and 1.4 million likes on TikTok. Now, after a GoFundMe campaign, she’s been to a hospital in Los Angeles for surgery to get it fixed.

However, just days after the phenomenon, TikToker Avani Reyes, who has almost half a million followers, appeared to go through the exact same thing.

Posting several videos to TikTok, Avani panicked about the gorilla glue she had put in her hair, saying “I have no idea what to do, I’ve tried washing it, it doesn’t come off,” and even filmed herself having a panic attack, and going to the emergency room at the hospital.

After trying and failing to remove the glue with coconut oil, Avani said she had decided to start a GoFundMe to raise money for surgery in LA, with one user allegedly donating $3,000 according to a comment. While there is currently no trace of the campaign on Avani’s social media, she claimed she had raised enough to fix her hair.

However, commenters were quick to accuse Avani of putting glue in her hair as a stunt to get views or money, something Tessica herself was also accused of. One person wrote “We don’t feel sorry for you,” while another added, “It’s the clout-chasing for me.”

Several others also accused Avani of doing it on purpose and wasting the time of nurses and doctors during a global health crisis.

Meanwhile, the incident has somehow become a trend on TikTok with many attempting to disprove the effectiveness of Gorilla Glueas or, conversely raising awareness of the dangers that come with using the adhesive on your body to deter people from doing it.