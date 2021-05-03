TikToker Anna Shumate under fire for allegedly supporting racist comments - Dexerto

Anna Shumate has come under fire for allegedly liking and making racist comments on a secondary TikTok account, and although some fans are calling it ‘dark humor,’ others think there’s nothing funny about it.

Anna Shumate has more than 10 million followers on TikTok, and it’s all thanks to her viral comedy videos. They’ve been liked almost 550 million times, and the numbers keep on rising.

However, some fans believe she crossed the line after allegedly liking and making racist comments on a secondary TikTok account, which is known to be hers.

The comment she allegedly wrote herself, which is getting the most attention, was an anti-Semitic ‘joke’ that said, “I like my bacon how I like my Jews. Burnt and crispy.” It’s a clear reference to the atrocities that happened in some concentration camps during World War II.

However, she also liked and responded to other crude comments, including some directed towards African-Americans. For example, she liked a comment that said, “I’m not racist. I have an African-American in my family tree. It’s just hanging.”

CATASTROPHIC FAIL: TikToker Anna Shumate exposed for allegedly liking and commenting racist and anti-Semitic things on her burner TikTok account. One of the comments Anna liked said, “I’m not racist I have an African-American in my family tree… it’s just hanging.” pic.twitter.com/Obq6CPDjW5 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 2, 2021

Since then, the situation snowballed into a heated debate on social media. Some fans think it was nothing more than ‘dark humor.’ In their view, if she deserves to be canceled over it, the same can be said about South Park.

However, others claim the comments are too tasteless to be brushed off as ‘dark humor.’ They labeled them disgusting, unfunny, and outright racist.

Anna responded to the situation, saying, “I’m currently on a flight home, and I wish the timing was better, but I will be speaking on the situation when I land and am back home.”

i’m currently on a flight home and i wish the timing was better but i will be speaking on the situation when i land and am back home — anna (@anna_shumate) May 2, 2021

We’ll update this article once she releases her next statement.

It will be interesting to see what she says about it and how people will respond.