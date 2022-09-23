TikToker accuses Sumner Stroh of being a summer camp bully amid Adam Levine “affair”

A TikToker has come forward with claims that OF model Sumner Stroh bullied her at summer camp as a child amid Stroh’s accusations of having an affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

23-year-old Sumner Stroh went viral on social media earlier this week for claiming that she’d had a year-long affair with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, who’s currently married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

Stroh notably said she had felt “exploited” and “completely manipulated” by Levine, and claimed her “morals were unknowingly compromised” throughout their purported relationship.

Levine has denied ever cheating with Stroh, but did apologize for “cross[ing] the line during a regrettable period in my life” and claimed that “in certain instances it became inappropriate.”

Amid these accusations, TikToker Rachel (rachelcbadger) uploaded a video claiming that she was bullied by Stroh during her time at an all-girls Christian summer camp as a child.

TikToker says Sumner Stroh bullied her at childhood summer camp

In Rachel’s video, she claimed that one of her former campmates reached out to apologize for bullying her, claiming that Stroh had allegedly pushed them into alienating her.

“I never really knew why they bullied me,” Rachael said. “I always assumed it was because of my weight, or how I looked, or things like that, because I felt like maybe I heard things like that.”

However, Rachael claims that her campmates (including Stroh) would bully her “because I was a happy and nice person and they didn’t like that.”

“She was bullied into bullying me, along with a couple other girls. Quite a bit of times I would go sit with them, because we were in the same cabin, and they would either distance themselves from me or talk to each other and not talk to me.”

Essentially, Rachael claims that Stroh pressured her campmates to alienate her due to multiple factors like her cheerful attitude, as well as missing several years of camp (and subsequently losing some social integration with other campers).

Despite being bullied, Rachael says that “obviously, these girls have grown since then,” but says that their behavior “still ruined my experience and this camp is a family tradition.”

This TikTok was published on Tuesday, September 20. Since then, Levine’s purported affair has become a popular meme online that has even been mocked by major influencers like Amouranth.