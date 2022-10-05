TikTok Weightlifter goes viral after pulling off insane bench press clap

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

In a viral TikTok video, weightlifter and influencer ‘bigbaker’ pushed 125 kg on an incline bench press, repping the weight easily. But he didn’t simply rep the weight – bigbaker tossed it in the air numerous times, managing to clap before catching it.

Bench press is one of the most popular lifts for gauging a person’s strength. After all, the exercise is a staple for both professional powerlifters and casual lifters alike, providing a great method for strengthening the chest and shoulders.

The incline bench is a variation of the typical bench press. For incline bench, the bench is, unsurprisingly, placed at an incline. This provides a slightly more challenging exercise, targeting the upper chest and shoulders more than the conventional bench.

A weightlifter on TikTok took the incline bench one step further, showing off his impressive power and technique by clapping in the middle of his reps for the incline bench press.

TikTok weightlifter bench press claps 125 kg

The video starts off with bigbaker on an incline bench. In the video, he pressed 125 kg of weight with incredible ease, which is equivalent to around 275 pounds.

This is a weight most lifters can only dream of lifting on the incline bench – and bigbaker is performing each repetition of 125 kg faster than most people can lift 50 kg.

After the third rep, bigbaker tossed the barbell up in the air. Bigbaker clapped once, and caught the barbell thereafter. He performed this maneuver twice in the video, with each rep looking very clean.

Planning for a world record

Incline bench press clap reps aren’t a standardized measure of strength in both powerlifting or strong man competitions – so there aren’t many official records others who have performed the exercise.

“I’ve been messing around with these ‘clap reps’ for like 3 years and never thought anything of it, I just thought yeah they’re cool,” Baker mentions, providing context as to how he began training the unique exercise.

After his viral fame and recognition for his impressive feat, Baker applied for a world record title.

He told the public, “I’ve opened an application with Guinness world records to have it officially declared as a record and I’, eagerly awaiting there response.”

