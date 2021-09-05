TikTok baffled by viral ‘time traveler’ claiming to predict the future

A user called ‘Aesthetic Time Warper’ who claims to be a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2714 is going viral on TikTok for their videos that claim to predict future events — but naturally, many don’t believe it’s real.

TikTok has well and truly stapled its place as the home of the internet’s most viral content over the past couple of years, and while most will recognize name likes Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, they are by no means the only accounts gaining traction on the platform.

In recent months, spookier accounts have started popping up on people’s For You Pages, giving some users a scare. In August, many were disturbed by an emergency announcement-style video telling them “you do not recognize the bodies in the water,” but it turned out to all be part of the fictional SCP foundation.

However, another spooky account has also been going viral, and this time they’re claiming to be a little more than fiction.

Who is TikTok’s Time Traveler?

Aesthetic Time Warper is a TikTok user who claims to be a ‘time traveler,’ and makes videos trying to predict major events that will happen in the future.

Their videos predicting the arrival of aliens, natural disasters and more, regularly rack up hundreds and thousands, and often millions of views. The account itself already has over 840,000 followers and counting.

They often make predictions for the near future to ‘prove’ they are really a time traveler, but naturally people have come to find out that these wild predictions just aren’t coming true.

While it’s clear that the account doesn’t have much legitimacy, some people in the comments seem to be genuinely invested in the content, with others making fun of the account for the outlandish claims.

“Every single thing this account predicted hasn’t come true,” one user wrote. “If you’re really are from 2714, when does GTA 6 come out,” joked another.

These ‘time traveler’ accounts are gaining popularity fast across the platform, and although they’re drumming up a lot of views and likes, not many people are actually convinced by the videos.