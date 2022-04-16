TikTok viral scream audio explained: New trend tricking users

An audio of a scream or cheer is going viral on TikTok as thousands of people use it in their funny videos, but many users are being tricked by the popular sound. So where did it originally come from?

TikTok is known for its collection of thousands of viral sounds, consisting of chart-topping hits, funny memes, and snippets from old interviews or clips.

The latest audio to sweep the app and pop up on millions of users’ For You Page features a period of silence, before a bizarre scream or cheer.

People have been using it as a joke to pretend that it’s the person behind the camera’s reaction to whatever is going on in the video. Usually, people will show a key moment from anything such as a dance performance or a sports game, along with a caption similar to, “ignore my dad yelling.”

Although people are including the sound as a joke, hundreds of these videos have gone viral in their own right, some of them garnering millions of likes and views, and many commenters have actually fallen for it, believing it to be their original sound.

“Who just screamed like a demon my god,” one comment with 50,000 likes read on a video of dancer who used the sound, writing “ignore my mom’s cheer tho” in the caption. “Why did she scream like that?!” said another.

Where did TikTok’s viral scream sound come from?

While some of the videos using the sound have successfully managed to fool some commenters, clicking on the audio that scrolls underneath the video will reveal that the original was uploaded by user jurex_memes.

The video shows him trying to pick up a bar of soap, and in the caption, he wrote, “this shi fr be slippery asf (ignore my yawn.)”

“I’m supposed to ignore that?” one commenter wrote in response.

The trending audio has had nearly 50,000 videos made with it so far, and a fair few people have been tricked by the hilarious clips that are being made with it.

Multiple celebrities have unwittingly become viral sounds in the past few months, with Miranda Cosgrove’s “I actually do cuss a little” and “Hailey Bieber’s “leave me alone” being just two examples.