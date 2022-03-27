Where is TikTok’s viral “my name is Chicky” sound from?

The latest viral sound to sweep TikTok, “my name is Chicky” has got hundreds of users teaming up with their friends to recreate the accompanying viral dance — but where did the audio originate?

TikTok is the place the be when it comes to keeping up with the latest viral trends and following some of the biggest influencers on the internet, and the app only seems to be getting more popular by the day.

Much of the platform’s content is inspired by ‘sounds,’ audios that can range from chart-topping songs to snippets from funny videos that people go on to use in their own content.

The latest viral sound to sweep the app is the “my name is Chicky” audio, which has several people taking turns to introduce themselves in time with some lively music.

The accompanying dance shows a group of usually four people, who each take on the persona of one of the characters, Chicky, Cha-Cha, Boom-Boom, and Lya-Lya, and dance along to the song with their signature moves.

One of the most viewed videos that participated in the trend is by user aquajock_h2bro, who got over 7 million likes and 38 million views in just three days thanks to their perfect rendition.

What is the viral ‘My Name Is’ TikTok sound

For those curious about where the sound for the trend originated, look no further than the D Billions YouTube channel, a channel with over 16 million subscribers that makes songs for kids, that often garner an insane number of views.

The song from this trend, titled just ‘My Name Is,’ has nearly 700 million views on YouTube, and it looks as though it’s now become a hit on TikTok as well, as the sound had over 470,000 videos made with it.

This trend is only set to get more popular as it spreads through For You Pages across the app, and there are no doubt several more people who will go viral as a result of their participation.