TikTok viewers “exhausted” by viral barber for talking “too much”

A barber on TikTok is coming under fire as viewers say they’re “exhausted” by her constant questions and talking during a routine haircut.

Barbers have made quite a home for themselves on social media. A fair number of stylists have racked up millions of subscribers as they take viewers on a tour of a day in the life of their profession.

While many barbers get praise for the transformations they’re able to give their clients, one barber in particular is coming under fire for the way she interacts with the folks sitting in her chair.

Article continues after ad

Jordan Palmer is a hairdresser based out of Omaha, Nebraska, who owns and operates her own salon called ‘JPalm Hairdressing.’ She boasts over 55K followers on TikTok, where she uploads videos showing herself giving cuts and having conversations with clients.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: jplamhairdressing Jordan Palmer (right) is the owner of JPalm Hairdressing.

TikTok barber under fire for “exhausting” conversations with clients

However, many netizens are taking umbrage with how much she talks to her clients before and during the haircut. One video in particular from Palmer’s page is going viral online, racking up over 11 million views as comments continue to pour in.

Article continues after ad

At the beginning of the video, the barber asks for permission to touch her client’s hair and asks their pronouns. She then talks for about four minutes before the cut even begins, with Palmer asking about the client’s hair history, how long they eventually want their hair, and how she’ll cut it to suit the client’s tastes.

Article continues after ad

Commenters were left “exhausted” by the amount of talking the barber did before even breaking out her shears, with one user writing, “My entire social battery would’ve been depleted by the first two questions. Would’ve just gotten up and gone home.”

Article continues after ad

“That’s crazy, bro. Just cut my hair,” another said.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“I genuinely cannot tell if this is real or not,” yet another remarked.

However, there were plenty of other comments congratulating the hairdresser for making the client feel “safe” and asking them for their preferred pronouns and permission to touch their hair before going in for the cut.

Article continues after ad

“I personally don’t go to stylists/dressers because I’m neurodivergent,” one user said. “An interaction like this would be really helpful.”

Article continues after ad

It doesn’t look like Palmer is letting the criticism get her down, based on her responses to some of the comments on her viral TikTok clip — such as when one user wrote, “I only got through 15 seconds of this video.”

“15 seconds is 10 seconds longer than is needed to count as engagement. The comment — even better! Thanks!” she replied.

Despite the criticism against her methods, Palmer has made it her mission to “respect her clients’ pronouns and bodily autonomy,” as told in another TikTok of hers.

Article continues after ad