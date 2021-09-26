TikTok #VictoriaParisBlockedMe trend goes viral: TikToker responds as users celebrate blocks

TikTok users from across the globe have been celebrating getting blocked by TikToker Victoria Paris with the #VictoriaParisBlockedMe trend, but she isn’t too fussed.

Just like Vine and other video-sharing platforms before it, TikTok has succeeded in creating a new crop of social media stars.

Some have crossed over into the mainstream and become household names, while others are still just pretty big on TikTok itself. That includes Victoria Paris, a TikToker who exploded in popularity back in 2020 thanks to her countless interesting daily posts.

The 22-year-old has since racked up over 1.2 million followers and her posts still get huge numbers, but more recently, users have been celebrating getting blocked by her, be it on purpose or just an out of the blue block.

What is #VictoriaParisBlockedMe on TikTok?

The hashtag VictoriaParisBlockedMe started picking up traction in the backend of September as users took their blocks as a badge of honor. It has since picked over 3 million views and videos don’t show any signs of slowing down.

Many of the videos under the hashtag show their final comment on a Victoria Paris post before getting blocked, while many others are just showing their confusion and being stopped from looking at her profile.

Of course, there are still some users trying to get in on the act as well, documenting their progress as they try to get blocked by the TikToker.

Victoria Paris responds to #VictoriaParisBlockedMe trend

Though, not everyone has been in support of the hashtag. Plenty of users have backed Victoria in blocking those who are spreading negativity on her posts in hopes of getting blocked.

However, even she didn’t seem too fussed. The 22-year-old uploaded a video showing the hashtag in its early stages as she says she’s just living her life.

Of course, if TikTok deems the trend as getting too out of hand, they’ll shut it down like they did the Devious Lick.

But, for now, videos continue to poor in as users keep getting blocked.