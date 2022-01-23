TikTok users report broken DMs with messages not sending

TikTok users are reporting that their DMs are not working, leaving them unable to send messages on the app.

Short-form video app TikTok has been growing at a rapid rate over the past year, with new users constantly making accounts of their own and joining the already enormous user-base to post videos, scroll through their For You Page, and engage with the community.

But with the sheer number of users, the app is prone to the occasional technical issue.

On January 22, users began reporting that they were unable to use their DMs, flocking to social media platforms like Twitter to ask if it was just them.

are tiktok messages broken for anyone else — sami ❁ (@timrigginz) January 23, 2022

Yooo are tiktok dms down for anybody else? — Brayden Ilie (@illpill96) January 23, 2022

Some say that although they can access their DM tab, the messages don’t actually send. While the problem appears to be widespread, many thought that they had been banned at first, or that there was something wrong with their app or device specifically.

Although TikTok occasionally reports on technical issues like these via their TikTok Support Twitter account, they have yet to comment on the message issues at the time of writing.

When it comes to fixing the problem, it looks like there currently isn’t much users can do to restore the functionality of their DMs, as the issue is more widespread, meaning the fault is more likely on TikTok’s end.

If you want to make sure there isn’t an issue on your end, try rebooting your device or deleting and reinstalling the app (note: when you delete the app, it will automatically delete any of your saved drafts, so keep that in mind before attempting.)

TikTok usually deals with major technical issues fairly quickly, but until they do, affected users will unfortunately be unable to send DMs.