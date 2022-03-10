TikTok users panic as videos mysteriously gone from profiles

TikTok users are in a panic after many noticed that their profiles aren’t showing any videos — as if they haven’t uploaded any content yet. Here’s what we know about this glitch so far.

TikTok is arguably one of the biggest social media platforms on the net.

In fact, the viral video app became the world’s most-searched website in 2021, outranking giants like the Google search engine.

However, like most social media apps, TikTok is prone to the occasional bug from time to time — and it’s latest glitch is giving users a fright.

‘No videos yet’ TikTok profile glitch

On March 10, 2022, users flocked to Twitter to ask what in the world was going on with their profiles. When navigating to their account, some TikTokers are met with a shocking sight: a blank page, with a message saying “no videos yet.”

Advertisement

For a while, it was unclear what’s causing this widespread glitch, with searches trending high for the “no videos yet” message.

In fact, some users aren’t seeing anyone’s videos whatsoever. “TikTok isn’t showing me anyone’s videos at all,” one netizen tweeted. “When i go to anyone’s profile, they’re saying, ‘No videos yet.'”

is everyones tiktok glitching bc when i go to someone page it says no videos yet — sofia (@kaimeliasbae) March 10, 2022

“No videos yet,” one user wrote, attaching a photo of their blank profile page. “I think TikTok is broken.”

No videos yet 🤣 I think TikTok is broken pic.twitter.com/RiWkAKgo2x — sysengineer (@_sysengineer) March 10, 2022

Is TikTok Down?

It seems the glitch can be traced to a TikTok outage that occurred on the same day.

Data from DownDetector shows a major outage for the social media platform that began at 4 AM and lasted to 7 AM, although some users are still reporting issues with the site at the time of writing.

Advertisement

This outage comes after major issues with Discord and Spotify that occurred a few days prior, although the two don’t seem to be connected.

For now, it looks like services are back online for TikTok — although some users might experience hiccups for a little while as things are ironed out.

For more TikTok news, check out the viral Wheels vs Doors debate that’s taking over the app.