TikTok Trends: Why everyone is dancing to Geek’d Up by Bhad Bhabie

Although the song came out in 2018, Geek’d Up by Bhad Bhabie is trending again on TikTok and the app’s most popular creators are dancing to it.

What’s the trend?

The latest dance everyone is doing on TikTok is to the chorus of Geek’d Up, a song by Bhad Bhabie, AKA Danielle Bregoli who is the subject of a meme (“Cassh me ousside”) turned rapper who became famous for appearing on The Dr. Phil Show in 2016.

The dance first appeared on the app in 2019 when creators including the Neffati brothers and Charli D’Amelio uploaded their versions of the dance. But it has since resurfaced and the app’s biggest creators are rekindling its popularity.

Advertisement

Why are people doing it?

Most people are still locking down indoors, so any dance is an opportunity to waste a few hours learning it.

Some fans think this one is particularly challenging, others say they learned it in less than an hour.

Advertisement

Who’s in on it?

Mariah Amato, Addison Rae, and Zane Hijazi recently collaborated on a video doing their very energized interpretation of this dance. The TikTok has amassed more than 2 million likes and 10 million views in less than 24 hours.

Hype House members, Sway boys, and Clubhouse creators are all having a go at the dance too. On the app, #geekedup has more than 15 million views. And almost 250,000 videos have been uploaded using a version of the sound uploaded by user livy.divy. If you’re looking for just the dance, this is the song to search for.

Which ones should you watch?

Check out Mariah, Addison, and Zane killing it:

Advertisement

Watch Lauren Gibson’s solo entrant:

Watch these siblings annoy their parents in lockdown:

If you want to find out more, search #geekedup on TikTok or you can find all the dance tutorials and compilations on YouTube.