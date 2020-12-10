Logo
TikTok stars side with Madi Monroe in Chris Romero cheating drama

Published: 10/Dec/2020 5:19 Updated: 10/Dec/2020 5:34

by Andrew Amos
Madi Monroe and Chris Romero kissing
Instagram: Chris Romero

TikTok has been divided after Madi Monroe has been spotted with new boyfriend Jack Riyn, leaving Chris Romero in the lurch. However, various stars have come to Monroe’s defense, claiming Romero should move on after he cheated on her.

Chris Romero and Madi Monroe were once one of TikTok’s hottest couples. While there was hope they’d be getting back together after their breakup in October, those hopes have been all but dashed.

Monroe was spotted out with a mystery man, posting about her new boyfriend on Instagram.

It took fans some time to figure it out, but Monroe made it pretty obvious it was Jack Riyn, who has nearly 3 million followers on TikTok and 250,000 on Instagram.

However, this hasn’t landed well with now-ex-partner Romero. Romero didn’t target Monroe, but her new partner instead in Riyn. He claimed Riyn was “like [a] brother” during their early days in the limelight, and he shouldn’t be going behind his back.

“The fact that I helped this kid out with money and places to stay and was the reason he even went on tour in the first place. Basically took him under my wing and this [is] how he [repays] me? He [is] weird for that,” he said on Instagram.

“It be your own friends that stab you in the back,” he added on Twitter.

However, despite Romero’s claims, most of the TikTok community has rallied behind Monroe. After she herself tweeted “I really just want to be happy bro,” other creators jumped to her defence.

“You cheated get the f**k over it let her be happy holy,” Devyn Winkler said to Romero. “Let my babygirl be happy dude,” Cynthia Parker added.

There were some people on Romero’s side somewhat though. Sebastian Topete wrote “well anyone would be pressed if someone’s ‘good friend’ is with their ex,” which has received a mixed reception.

While the Romero-Monroe ship is over, the TikTok community is split over who’s in the right. There is one thing for sure though, both parties are slowly moving on ⁠— with new partners or without.

US Senator wants Twitch streamers to face jail time for DMCA strikes

Published: 10/Dec/2020 3:00 Updated: 10/Dec/2020 3:10

by Isaac McIntyre
Senator Thom Tillis stands next to a phone with the Twitch logo on it.
Thom Tillis Campaign Press Pool / Twitch

Twitch streamers may face jail time when they’re hit with multiple DMCA strikes on the Amazon-owned streaming platform, if a proposal from Senator Thom Tillis is successfully squeezed into congress’ eleventh-hour omnibus bill.

Congress often finds itself in situations where they must hustle through massive ‘omnibus bills’ in an effort to prevent a government shutdown. Senators use these “must-pass bills” to slip their controversial deals in, knowing they’ll have to be greenlit.

This time around, Senator Tillis is using the chance to take aim at copyrighted material being broadcast on Twitch, and shared in YouTube and Instagram videos.

The North Carolina representative believes law enforcement should be given “effective tools” to combat “unlawful copyright use.” Tillis’ felony streaming proposal, available to read online, recommends any streamer or creator who shares a song, album, or unauthorized video clip in a commercial setting should face a felony offense, with possible prison sentence.

The measure’s main aims are similar to the SOPA/PIPA bills which were first tabled in 2012, as well as the controversial CASE Act, which was passed in Oct. 2019.

Senator Thom Tillis is leading the controversial felony streaming proposal.
Controversial bill already facing opposition

Since Tillis unveiled the proposal, many in the technology industry have come out against it. According to Protocol, as many as 18 organizations ⁠— including tech trade groups and advocacy organizations ⁠— have written to Congress begging them to decline the omnibus provision.

The letter, helmed by the Internet Association, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and the American Library Association, detailed “major concerns” around the bill having a “negative impact on creators, internet users,” and more.

Katharine Trendacosta, associate director of policy and activism with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, also warned the bill would be a “chill on expression” if it was passed.

This could “ruin the lives of regular people… [and] the chance of a felony would impact both expression and innovation,” she continued. 

“People who are engage in things we do online: sharing memes, videos, and downloading images. We already see it’s hard enough in just civil copyright and the DMCA for people to feel comfortable asserting their rights.”

Twitch streamers may face jail time for DMCA charges if the new US bill passes.
What does this mean for Twitch streamers?

Well, for now, nothing should change. Twitch streamers will still have to avoid DMCA strikes, but it’s still going to be a ‘slap on the wrist,’ rather than a jail cell.

Anyone sharing content on Twitch, YouTube, or Instagram should keep one eye on the bill, however. The situation is expected to be resolved soon, and if it falls against content creators it could change the DMCA saga all over again.

Judgement day for Tillis’ proposal ⁠— which includes the CASE Act and Trademark Modernization Act ⁠— is expected to be Dec. 11; congress has confirmed the bill must be passed before government’s 2020 shutdown on that date.

Amazon, which owns Twitch, has yet to publicly comment on the proposal.