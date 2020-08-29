TikTok star Zoe Laverne reveals aftermath of near-miss car accident

TikTok star Zoe Laverne has shared details of what she called 'the scariest night of her life' when she narrowly avoided what could have been a horrific crash on August 28.

Zoe is a TikTok star known for her lip-syncing and dance routines, boasting a huge following of over 17 million followers since 2016 when she made her start on the video-sharing app formally known as Musical.ly.

She had begun posting on her Snapchat story the night of August 28, with pictures of her and several friends in a car, Zoe in the passenger seat. The girl who was driving the vehicle had the phone up to her ear in this particular video.

An hour later she uploaded a picture to her story of a pole extremely close to the windshield. She captioned it “tonight was the scariest night of my life. Came this close to hitting a telephone pole. Completely spun out of control. I’m so thankful my friends and I are alright. Thank you God.”

Shortly after the incident, she took to a livestream on Instagram to share details of the near-miss with her followers. “Abby and I and a couple other girls were in the car, and Abby was checking her GPS,” she began to explain.

“We hit the curb, we got on top of the curb. Abby was turning the wheel really really hard, we lost control of the wheel.” Zoe even says that the vehicle “went airborne” which gives an indication as to how severe the incident could have been.

While it doesn’t appear that anyone of the girls in the car at the time of the incident were hurt, it certainly caused emotional damage judging by how frantic Zoe appeared in her live.

While some have questioned Zoe’s decision to go live so soon after the incident, most have just expressed their relief that it didn’t turn into something more serious.