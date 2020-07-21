TikTok star Zoe Laverne responds to accusations of abusing her cat

It turns out that Twitch streamer Alinity Divine isn’t the only internet personality facing allegations of animal abuse; TikToker Zoe Laverne has also been met with claims of mistreating her cat after tossing her feline friend up in the air.

Zoe Laverne is a popular face on TikTok, boasting over 16 million followers on the app for her viral lipsyncing clips and trendy dance routines.

It’s not just other TikTokers who make regular appearances in her videos, though. Laverne has likewise started showing off her new Himalayan kitten in her social media posts quite often — a critter who has become the center of controversy for the star.

Like many kittens, Lavern’s is quite playful, and appears to enjoy being tossed up in the air, as told by the TikToker during an Instagram live stream addressing fans’ concerns over her treatment of the animal.

“I don’t know why he makes me do it to him — like multiple times — like, he likes being thrown up in the air,” she explained. “It’s something that he likes. And all cats land on their feet, so I don’t know why that is getting spread around, that I’m like, hurting my cat. But I would never hurt my precious little baby.”

She held up the cat in front of the camera as if to prove her point — and despite the recent sentiments surrounding the TikToker (due to her thoughts on Charli D’Amelio surpassing her in followers), it seems like fans are ready to forgive the incident and move on.

Laverne isn’t the first internet star to come under fire for purported mistreatment of their pets; most notably, Twitch streamer Alinity Divine sparked backlash after tossing her pet cat over her head during a July 2019 broadcast, even prompting an outcry from PETA and an investigation from the Saskatoon SPCA.

In spite of the outrage, the organization found “no malicious intent” regarding Alinity’s treatment of her animals — but unlike the case of Zoe Laverne, this is an incident the internet won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

Laverne herself has returned from a social media hiatus, and appears to be unbothered by the accusations against her, even having made up with D’Amelio for her past comments.