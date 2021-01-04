TikTok star Zoe LaVerne claims she might be pregnant in new video

Controversial social media star Zoe LaVerne is making waves online yet again as a new clip has surfaced of the 19-year-old apparently claiming she’s pregnant.

LaVerne has been popular online since around 2016, when she first started gaining a following on the lip-sync app Musical.ly. Obviously keeping that trend going, she’s now one of the most popular influencers on the app’s modern-day equivalent, TikTok.

This fame hasn’t come without controversy though, with Zoe most recently being accused of “grooming” underage TikTokers towards the end of 2020. Now, it seems we’re about to head down a whole new rabbit hole based on a recently uncovered clip.

On January 3, Instagram tea page TheTikTokRoom posted a clip to their account that apparently shows LaVerne claiming to her viewers that she may be pregnant.

“I shouldn’t even say this, but I might be pregnant right now,” she says in the clip recorded from a recent stream. “So, I’m not trying to fight right now.”

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Zoe was just kidding, with some critics suspecting her of just to start some conversation and to keep the banter going. From what we can see in the clip though, there’s nothing to tell if she’s being completely serious or not.

To make things even more mysterious, the star has yet to comment about the clip on her TikTok account or any other social media profiles, leaving this as the one bit of evidence we have for her claim.

Rumors will definitely be swirling in the meantime about everything you could think of, but be sure to stick with Dexerto as well provide an update on the story as soon as more information becomes available.

Like we said earlier, LaVerne is no stranger to controversy, which is why it’s not surprising people are taking this claim with a grain of salt. Just a few days after the new year though, and 2021 is already shaping up to be a wild one.