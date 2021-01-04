Logo
TikTok star Zoe LaVerne claims she might be pregnant in new video

Published: 4/Jan/2021 0:54

by Bill Cooney
Controversial social media star Zoe LaVerne is making waves online yet again as a new clip has surfaced of the 19-year-old apparently claiming she’s pregnant.

LaVerne has been popular online since around 2016, when she first started gaining a following on the lip-sync app Musical.ly. Obviously keeping that trend going, she’s now one of the most popular influencers on the app’s modern-day equivalent, TikTok.

This fame hasn’t come without controversy though, with Zoe most recently being accused of “grooming” underage TikTokers towards the end of 2020. Now, it seems we’re about to head down a whole new rabbit hole based on a recently uncovered clip.

Zoe Laverne came under fire for kissing an underage fan towards the end of 2020.

On January 3, Instagram tea page TheTikTokRoom posted a clip to their account that apparently shows LaVerne claiming to her viewers that she may be pregnant.

“I shouldn’t even say this, but I might be pregnant right now,” she says in the clip recorded from a recent stream. “So, I’m not trying to fight right now.”

Of course, there’s always the possibility that Zoe was just kidding, with some critics suspecting her of just to start some conversation and to keep the banter going. From what we can see in the clip though, there’s nothing to tell if she’s being completely serious or not.

To make things even more mysterious, the star has yet to comment about the clip on her TikTok account or any other social media profiles, leaving this as the one bit of evidence we have for her claim.

Rumors will definitely be swirling in the meantime about everything you could think of, but be sure to stick with Dexerto as well provide an update on the story as soon as more information becomes available.

Like we said earlier, LaVerne is no stranger to controversy, which is why it’s not surprising people are taking this claim with a grain of salt. Just a few days after the new year though, and 2021 is already shaping up to be a wild one.

Disguised Toast announces he’s taking a “break” from content creation

Published: 3/Jan/2021 23:22

by Julian Young
disguised toast break
Facebook

Popular Facebook Gaming streamer and YouTuber Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang announced via Twitter that he will be taking a break from making content, although he will still be streaming to meet his obligations.

On January 3, Disguised Toast issued a tweet letting his followers know he is taking a break from streaming and creating YouTube videos. The internet personality noted he is returning to Canada to take care of his father.

Wang did clarify he would continue streaming in order to fulfill his contractual obligations with Facebook Gaming, but would otherwise be absent from that platform and his YouTube channel.

He ended the announcement by thanking his community for their understanding. The creator did not issue any additional tweets or other information regarding his absence.

The content creation community responded to his tweet in droves, offering their support and love to their fellow creator. As a massive internet personality and member of popular content creation group ‘Offline TV’, many other big names in the space offered warm thoughts after his announcement.

The replies to Wang’s announcement were filled with kind words from other streamers and YouTubers. Well-known creators from multiple platforms – like CouRage, Valkyrae, TimTheTatman, JackSepticEye, and bnans – all reached out to Wang after his tweet went live.

The outpouring of support comes as no surprise, as the creator has deep ties to the Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook communities. Starting off on YouTube as a Hearthstone creator, Wang grew his YouTube and Twitch followings to the tune of millions of subscribers and followers.

In November 2019 – as the so-called ‘Streamer Wars’ were in full-swing – Wang signed a deal with Facebook Gaming and was the platform’s first big-name acquisition, followed by others like Corinna Kopf and Tim ‘Darkness429’ Havlock.

Wang’s announcement came only a few hours after his latest video went live on his YouTube channel, and fans have already started posting messages of support. Comments like “Hoping the best for you and your family Toast” began to appear after Wang’s tweet went live.

Toast has provided no further information on his absence at the time of writing. Fans should keep their eyes on his social accounts and watch out for any streams where he might discuss his absence in more detail.