TikTok star Vinnie Hacker opens up on being sexually assaulted at 16

TikTok star Vinnie Hacker has opened up on being a victim of sexual assault at a young age, and how it still affects him to this day.

Vinnie Hacker blew up on TikTok throughout 2020 and 2021, becoming one of the biggest names on the platform and earning himself a tidy 13 million followers at the time of writing.

He’s gone on to stream a lot on Twitch and competed in Warzone tournaments, Valorant, and more, as well as beating Deji at the Battle of the Platforms boxing event.

While still only 19, Hacker has achieved incredible levels of success — as it turns out, though, that’s in spite of difficulties he faced when he was younger, including being sexually assaulted.

Advertisement

Appearing on Harry Jowsey’s ‘Tap In’ podcast, the pair of influencers were discussing Hacker’s come up as part of TikTok’s Hype House collective, boxing and more, before getting onto the topic of Hacker’s past.

“I was 16 and I got sexually assaulted by a 26-year-old,” he revealed to Jowsey. “I lost my virginity to a 26-year-old when I was 16, and that kind of f**ked me up for a while, but I didn’t know it.”

He continued: “I was stuck in my own mindset because people were feeding it to me like ‘Oh, dude, that was sick.’ I was like ‘Yeah, it’s sick,’ then I realized that’s not f**king okay at all.”

Advertisement

Timestamp 38:18

Jowsey and Hacker didn’t dwell too long on the subject, discussing how Vinnie felt about it all before moving on to his future aspirations, but it’s clearly still something monumental in his young life.

Elsewhere on TikTok, Jack Wright accused Sienna Mae of sexually assaulting him months after a concerning video of the two circulated. She has denied the accusations and insisted that “all we ever did was kiss.”