TikTok star Tayler Holder confirms he’s moving out of the Hype House

Popular content creator and TikTok star Tayler Holder has confirmed that he will be moving out of the Hype House’s Los Angeles-based mansion.

The Hype House has been one of the most popular TikTok collectives since it was founded and has featured stars such as Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, Chase Hudson, and more.

While some of these notable names have left the group, such as D’Amelio sisters and even Hype House co-founder Daisy Keech, another member, Tayler Holder, will soon be leaving the Los Angeles mansion.

Is Tayler Holder leaving the Hype House?

Tayler Holder is one of the most popular TikTok creators in the Hype House and has built a massive fan base of over 15.5 million followers on the app for his dancing videos.

However, the influencer confirmed, on September 29, that he would be parting ways with some of his fellow creators, with a move out of the Hollywood Hills mansion now planned for October 1.

Holder posted on Twitter simply informing his followers that he would be “moving out” in the following days, with roommate Nick Austin confirming the move in a Hollywood Fix interview.

Im moving out 🥺 — Tayler Holder (@TaylerHolder) September 29, 2020

However, despite confirming that he will be living elsewhere, it appears as if he still intends of being a part of the TikTok group, similar to Avani Gregg, who has also moved out of the Hype House, after California's lockdown was announced.

It is unclear what his plans are moving forward, but many of his followers have already been guessing where the star could end up next.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1gphtzLCGE

Following his breakup with fitness model Sommer Ray, Tayler Holder has recently been fueling rumors of a relationship with Charly Jordan, leading many to believe they could be moving in together.

Others have suggested he may be set to join the Sway House, as he is a regular guest in Bryce Hall's vlogs, but for now, we will have to wait a little longer to find out for sure.