TikTok star Siya Kakkar confirmed dead

16-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar has died, as per reports from her manager on June 26.

Kakkar's manager, Arjun Sarin, broke the news by posting a photo of the popular Indian content creator to Instagram with the caption, "Rest in Peace."

"No more words," Sarin wrote. "You will always be the best artist."

While the cause of Kakkar's death has yet to be confirmed, the star allegedly took her own life, as per reports from Yahoo news, and was discovered deceased in her home in New Delhi on Thursday, June 25.

Boasting over two million followers on TikTok, Kakkar's fanbase is in mourning over the shocking development, with viewers taking to her various social media accounts to express their grief over the young star's tragic death.

Kakkar was known for her viral lipsyncing and dancing videos, which have garnered millions of views during the course of her career as an online personality.

