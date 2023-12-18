TikTok star reveals she spends $2,400 a month on her looks

TikTok star Blair Walnuts has shocked fans after revealing she spends over $2,400 per month on her looks alone. She also breaks down how much each of her beauty treatments has cost her.

Makeup, hair, nails – they all cost money, and it can be all too easy to aspire to be or even compare your image with that of a celebrity. And with influencer culture firmly on the rise, it’s now not just A-listers who are unlocking these expensive beauty regimes – it’s seemingly “regular” people, too.

TikTok star Blair Walnuts, who has over 1.6 million followers on the app, has recently revealed the staggering amounts she spends on her looks, which includes a monthly cost of $2,400 for different treatments, as a way to be more transparent with her followers.

“I hate that we have grown up with celebrities, pretending that their enhancements, and their very graceful aging are all attributed to their lucky genetics. No, Jennifer Lopez is not using olive oil on her skin, it’s probably a facelift,” she captioned her post.

Here’s her breakdown of the thousands of dollars she has spent on her looks, which include plastic surgery, botox, and salon visits.

TikToker Blair walnuts breaks down her beauty costs

Blair walnut/TikTok Blair said she spends over $2,400 every month on her looks

The video started with Blair posing for the camera in a video snippet as quotes from fans show up on the screen, all complimenting her appearance.

“I wish I could look like you,” one comment read, as another said: “I’m ugly compared to you.”

The video then changed to several photos and video clips of herself, from getting a nose job to getting her hair done, where she went on to explain how much money she had spent to look the way she looks.

Blair revealed that she’s spent $10,000 on plastic surgery, $6,000 of which went to a boob job she had done 10 years ago. She has also had a nose job done. She’s dropped another $2,500 on Botox and filler, which are one-off expenses.

She then gets into the amount she spends a month on things like her hair, nails, and a personal trainer.

Blair claims her hair costs $2,000 a month, while her nails are much less expensive at $300 every month. She also spends $100 per personal trainer session, making her monthly costs at least $2,400, depending on how often her personal trainer sessions are.

The influencer was showered in positive comments from viewers who all found it nice that she was so open about

“I love how transparent you are! This really helps ppl with body image. You were fire then, now and forverrr,” one person wrote.

A second person said: “Mad respect for posting this” while a third person wrote: “Appreciate the transparency from you always queen.”

However, not everyone was on board. “This just seems like you’re bragging about the amount of money you have,” another person wrote. “[You’re] encouraging people to get all this work done in order to be pretty and relevant.”

Blair has previously been known for calling the internet a scam, and that nothing ever is as it seems online. In a series called “exposing this influencer”, Blair is seen calling out different “catfishs” – herself – for the photos she published online as she posed in a way that hid her belly curves and shows off her most flattering angles.