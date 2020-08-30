TikTok star Noah Beck under fire for liking offensive tweets

TikTok star Noah Beck has come under fire on Twitter after tweets began to gain traction show him 'liking' homophobic and anti-immigrant posts.

Noah Beck is a TikTok influencer with over 12 million followers, a hugely popular creator on the platform. He is also a member of the Sway House, who, along with Bryce Hall and other members, had their electricity cut off earlier in August due to rule-breaking parties.

Noah also came under fire recently when he and several Sway House members posted a TikTok to the tune of Eyo Aisha’s ‘Eisha No!’ where they walked in a way that many considered to be mocking of gay men.

This prompted people to dig a little further into the influencer's past, and more specifically his Twitter account. When searching his ‘liked’ tweets, people stumbled across rhetoric that many considered offensive.

One tweet liked by Noah read “I’m gonna say it. Da LGBTQ community is annoying as f**k.” Another said “bro the LGBT community is f**king out of control in this generation.”

starting off. him liking posts basically bashing the lgbt+ community. pic.twitter.com/4BmpIiks1G — ???? (@dazedhackers) August 30, 2020

Among the posts he had liked were several Tweets that criticized the presence of migrants in the United States. One such post had commented on a picture of a migrant camp in McAllen Texas, saying “these people wouldn’t be in this situation if they entered the US the legal way! That is my opinion, don’t like it f**k off.”

next ss are of him liking very insensitive things about migrant camps and immigrants. pic.twitter.com/sAAyM3i3pM — ???? (@dazedhackers) August 30, 2020

The discovery of Noah’s likes started to give people a different perspective on the star with regard to his political and social views, and took to the hashtag #noahbeckisoverparty to express their frustration and disappointment.

One user said “the fact that Noah Beck has a career to be over is embarrassing,” and another saying “if you’re gonna have a platform don’t use it to spread hate on the most toxic app possible. Wtf is wrong with you?” They point out that many young children look up to Noah to be a role model.

the fact noah beck even has a career to be over is embarrassing #noahbeckisoverparty — ????? ?? ??, ????? ; (@HYPOCRAATES) August 30, 2020

@noahbeck if you’re gonna have a platform don’t use it to spread hate on the most toxic app possible. wtf is wrong with you?? so many young children look up to you and will follow what you say. #noahbeckisoverparty — speak up (@leftist55) August 30, 2020

The TikTok star has yet to comment on the new wave of criticism, but at the time of writing #noahbeckisoverparty is trending on Twitter.