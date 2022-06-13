TikTok star Noah Beck stuns football fans with incredible Soccer Aid performance

TikTok star Noah Beck impressed viewers with his performance at charity football game Soccer Aid, scoring the opening goal for the winning team, World XI.

21-year-old Noah Beck is a TikTok star with over 33 million fans on the app, where he has been posting videos for his loyal fanbase since he started using the platform in 2020.

On June 12, Beck joined World XI against England in the annual Soccer Aid football match, a charity game where teams comprised of celebrities and former pro-players go head-to-head in order to raise as much money as possible in aid of UNICEF.

Other famous faces at the game included Usain Bolt, former One Direction star Liam Payne, and rapper Aitch, as well as some of football’s finest with the likes of Cafu, Patrice Evra, and Gary Neville all playing.

Viewers were particularly impressed with Beck’s performance in the game, as he scored a penalty for World XI as the opening goal of the match.

GOAL!! 🎉💫 That man can play football… what a goal that is from TikTok star @noahbeck 💙 ⚽️ Don't miss the action 👉https://t.co/BgL28ih2sE pic.twitter.com/xHH1YJSFuu — ITV (@ITV) June 12, 2022

Many took to Twitter to express their surprise at the TikTok star’s football skills, even joking that he’s better than some top level professional players.

“On my life, Noah Beck is a better player than Scott McTominay and I’m dead serious. Straight-faced,” one tweet with over 10,000 likes read. “Let’s be honest, Noah Beck deserves a pro contract,” wrote another.

On my life Noah Beck is a better player than Scott Mctominay and i’m dead serious. Straight faced — MC (@UtdMicah) June 12, 2022

Noah Beck got mad technique wtf?!! He's moving like Toni Kroos pic.twitter.com/HQcSjO2YaW — Rk (@RkFutbol) June 13, 2022

Let’s be honest, Noah Beck deserves a pro contract pic.twitter.com/dCtotjIszG — ᴊᴏᴇ™️ (@joepearce_) June 12, 2022

This Noah Beck fella could do a job at 6 for United. — h (@htomufc) June 12, 2022

However, Beck’s impressive football skills won’t come as a surprise to fans of the TikTok star, who know that he has a history with the sport prior to his social media fame.

In his last two years of high school, the star played for the Real Salt Lake Academy, and went on to get a full-ride scholarship at the University of Portland. He ended up dropping out after completing his second semester, however, pursuing his social media career instead.

Beck’s team World XI went on to win the charity football game for the fourth year in a row, much to the delight of fans who had tuned in to support the TikTok star.