TikTok star Noah Beck reacts to rumors of secretly dating Charli D'Amelio

With TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio and ex-boyfriend Lil Huddy officially over, it seems that fans have begun pairing her with collegiate soccer player and Sway House newbie Noah Beck — but shippers might be a bit disappointed at his response to the speculation.

Theories and rumors surrounding Beck’s love life recently came to a crescendo due to his collaborative video with YouTube star James Charles, with many pairing the two together after Charles admitted to hooking up with a good-looking TikToker during an episode of the ‘imPaulsive’ podcast.

Advertisement

Sway House’s Bryce Hall didn’t help matters by walking in on the two filming their video, joking that the two were “definitely dating” before leaving the set, prompting fans to constantly pester Beck about his relationship status — specifically in relation to James Charles.

Read More: The Dolan Twins address homophobic slur they said in old video

With Lil Huddy and Charli D’Amelio’s dramageddon in the mix, viewers are speculating that Beck could be dating any number of people. However, both Charles and Beck have shut down any rumors of a romance between them multiple times via social media — but Beck’s own activity online has some fans scratching their heads.

Advertisement

In fact, many internet sleuths discovered that Beck has liked a number of posts pairing him with other top influencers, including the likes of Charli D’Amelio (a huge name and equally huge possibility, considering her status as a single pringle in wake of the Lil Huddy drama).

He addressed the D'Amelio speculation during an interview with paparazzi on July 21, admitting that he’s been a popular item for fan shipping, but isn’t currently involved with anyone in the scene.

“I like everyone’s posts and stuff,” he explained when asked about his social media activity and dating life. “I like to put all my friends’ stuff on my story, to give them love, as well. In terms of shipping, I’m just doing me right now, you know?”

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlvgwAY2mDs

When prompted with the possibility of going on “double dates” with Griffin Johnson (current boyfriend of Dixie D’Amelio), Beck claimed he “didn’t know, man,” and excused himself — but with the possibility hanging in the air, fans are more anxious than ever for the next development in Charli’s love life.