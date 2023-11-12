TikTok star left beaten and bloody as police charge three for alleged kidnapping

Three people have been charged for their involvement in the alleged kidnapping and assault of a prolific Australian TikTok star.

Jacob Najjar, an Australian social media personality and business owner, describes himself online as “the realest and funniest bloke,” advising people not to follow his account if they’re easily offended.

However, the TikTok star found himself in trouble after he was allegedly dragged from his Sydney unit at approximately midnight on November 4.

Found 24 hours later with facial injuries after he had been dumped on the side of a road, police have now arrested two men and a teenage boy for their involvement in the alleged kidnapping.

Instagram: thirstymonkey_au Najjar was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted after being dragged from his home.

A Strike Force Rowallan was established by police to investigate the incident, leading them to charge two men, 28 and 30, and a 17-year-old boy on Friday, November 10.

The eldest of the three was charged with two counts of kidnapping, bodily harm, conspiracy to kidnap, and knowingly direct activities of a criminal group. The remaining two members of the party were both charged with two counts of kidnapping, bodily harm, breaking and entering, two counts of contributing to a criminal group, conspiracy to kidnap, and two driving offenses.

The alleged kidnapping has since been linked to another similar case in which a 44-year-old man was taken from a shop on October 6. All men charged have since refused bail.

Najjar, the owner of the Thirsty Monkey cafe chain, was found nearly 20 miles away from where he was taken but has been making a recovery and already returned to work.

A post on the Thirsty Monkey TikTok account gave some insight into how he has been doing since the alleged kidnapping and assault. In the video, Najjar can be seen adding the finishing touches to an acai bowl.

The caption reads; “Thank you for everyone’s concerns, Jacob is fine and he’s back at work, people spreading fake news, trying to get some viewers [and] following on this app. Thirsty Monkey is not closed and is and will always be safe to visit. We will continue with our [unbeatable] acai much love to everyone and thank you for the support.”

