TikTok star Khaby Lame reveals huge amount sponsors pay for one video

TikTok’s most-followed creator, Khaby Lame, has revealed the incredible amount he can earn from brands for just one post on the app.

22-year-old Khaby Lame first started uploading to TikTok back in 2020, and over the past couple of years he has gone massively viral on a number of occasions thanks to his silent reactions to some of the internet’s most useless life hacks, and weirdest videos.

In June 2022, the star became the most followed creator on the entire app, surpassing the previously most followed TikToker, Charli D’Amelio. Khaby now has almost 150 million followers — a number which is continuing to grow as his videos garner more attention.

In a September interview with Fortune, the star’s manager Alessandro Riggio revealed that Khaby is on track to make $10 million this year.

Thanks to his viral fame, Khaby has had the opportunity to work with multiple huge brands, and the amount he receives for some sponsored posts on TikTok is incredible.

Fortune reported: “Hugo Boss, a publicly traded fashion brand with a $3.7 billion market cap, recently paid Lame $450,000 to walk in their Milan Fashion Week show with a singular TikTok video to accompany the strut. A major Hollywood studio also recently paid Lame $750,000 for one TikTok, according to a contract viewed by Fortune.”

Speaking about his passions, Khaby explained: “I like making people laugh. I love my family. I love my company.”

The TikTok star is continuing to garner a lot of attention on the app, with his recent videos getting him as many as 30 million views. His follower count is also steadily rising, and it looks like he could continue to be the app’s most popular created for a long time to come.