TikTok star Huey Haha dead at age 22

TikTok star Huey Haha has died at age 22 on October 25, with the confirmation of his death released on Instagram.

Haha, from Stockton, California, had over 500,000 TikTok followers, 450,000 subscribers on YouTube and 290,000 followers on Instagram. The confirmation did not disclose the cause of death.

Friends Coby and Hype Boii paid tribute to the late comedian, writing “Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most.”

The confirmation of the TikToker’s death was released on his Instagram on October 27.

A GoFundMe has been set up by his friend Coby Jdn, shared in the post. The GoFundMe has raised over $30,000 at the time of writing, more than double the original goal of $15,000.

“Rest In Peace to Huey Ha. Huey Ha passed away on October 25, 2021. He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters. The official GoFundMe proceeds will go towards funeral costs and his daughter.”

The money raised through GoFundMe will go towards the funeral and his two-year-old daughter.

Who was Huey Haha?

An aspiring comedian, Haha posted various sketches and short videos to his YouTube and TikTok.

Among his most popular include viral sketches such as “When you try and fight the wrong guy” – which has accrued over 27 million views.

His YouTube comments are now filled with fans paying tribute, and reflecting on the humor of his content.

“RIP bro. Thank you for making so many people smile and laugh. You were truly something unique, fly high young king,” one fan wrote.

“Rip Huey, you always made me laugh. You’ll be missed by many,” said another, a sentiment echoed by many.

Huey Haha is survived by his two-year-old daughter, Princess.