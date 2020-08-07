TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio signs major record deal with Hitco label

Dixie D’Amelio is more than a TikTok superstar — she’s also a singer, having released her first single last month, and now, she’s scored a huge record deal with a major label in the industry.

Dixie D’Amelio turned heads — and inspired more than a few good-natured memes — across the internet upon the release of her debut single ‘Be Happy’ on July 1, showing off an impressive singing voice as scouted out by YouTuber James Charles.

Advertisement

However, it seems the TikToker has a bright future in the music world outside of her single song, having signed to major record label Hitco on August 7.

D’Amelio broke the news with an enthusiastic Instagram photo the same day, posing with the famous American record label exec ‘LA Reid.’

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKOptbo-QFw

“Excited to announce that I have joined the Hitco music family,” D’Amelio wrote. “Thank you LA Reid!”

“So excited to welcome Dixie D’Amelio into the Hitco music family,” Reid wrote in a similar post. “Special thank you to the D’Amelio family and team!”

This move comes after massive her joint collaboration alongside sister Charli D’Amelio for makeup brand Morphe, with the sisters unveiling a unique product line that reflects their own personal “no makeup, makeup” style.

Advertisement

That’s not all; Dixie has also graduated from high school in the midst of these major life developments. How many of us can say we were so successful at 18 years old?

Read More: Fans outraged after Emma Chamberlain followed by paparazzi

“In my five years of high school, my entire life changed twice, and I’m so grateful for each of these experiences, even though at the time I would’ve wished for nothing more than to not be here,” Dixie wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m so proud of myself and all of the ways I persevered through so many different challenges.”

Other TikTokers have congratulated Dixie on her success, including Addison Rae, the platform’s second-most-followed creator and its highest-earning user.

Advertisement

With so much happening for the D’Amelio sisters, there’s no telling what’s in store for the net’s most popular duo in the future.