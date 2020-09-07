TikTok star Danielle Cohn under fire for ‘stealing’ Ashanti’s Foolish

TikTok star Danielle Cohn has come under fire for releasing a cover of Ashanti’s ‘Foolish’ and allegedly attempting to claim it as her own new song.

Cohn has been trying to build a music career alongside her online presence, with over 18 million followers on TikTok alone serving as a pretty strong foundation.

In the early days of September 2020, Danielle released a cover of Ashanti’s ‘Foolish’, which was originally released back in 2002, and was almost immediately met with backlash.

Although there were some comments pertaining to the quality of the song itself, a lot of backlash comes from how Cohn has presented it, frequently calling it her “new song” with little mention of it being a cover. This initially kicked off when Danielle asked followers to “go make a video to my new song” — and the replies quickly went south.

Go make a video to my new cover song foolish and stream https://t.co/c9VwYFZOeN pic.twitter.com/llHWrQZfwn — Danielle Cohn🖤 (@DanielleCohn555) September 4, 2020

In the following couple of days, Danielle received countless responses and comments criticizing the way she has marketed the song, seemingly as if it was her own original.

“Danielle Cohn just ruined Ashanti’s entire song,” one Twitter user said, while another simply begged the singer to sue Cohn.

Danielle Cohn ... juss ruined Ashanti entire song wth and for the minors that don’t know Yes that’s somebody else’s song from the early 2000’s ...BYE — |Kiri|no baila 🔥 (@_dakydd) September 4, 2020

Ashanti please sue Danielle Cohn — ☻ ⁷ (@bonitoksj) September 6, 2020

Another user, under the user 'BAAQ_,' also tweeted about the issue, saying that “Ashanti is rolling in her Egyptian sheets,” at Cohn not giving her credit for the song — even making her own merchandise for it.

— please stop quoting this with “iTz a CovEr.” I’m not dumb I know what a cover is. And I never said it wasn’t. She didn’t give Ashanti Credit on TikTok initially, she said “MY NEW SONG.” and she made Merchandise to Sell & Make a Profit off of “Her New Song.” PUHLEASE stfu. pic.twitter.com/FVurSerOOz — 𝙻𝚒𝚋𝚋𝚢 𝙵𝚘𝚕𝚏𝚊𝚡 (@BAAQ_) September 6, 2020

Danielle did eventually respond to the issue after managing to ignore it for a few days, Tweeting on September 6 asking “do people not understand what a cover is?”

Do people not understand what a cover is 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Danielle Cohn🖤 (@DanielleCohn555) September 6, 2020

For the most part, Ashanti fans seem to have taken issue with Danielle claiming that the song is hers and not disclosing that it is a cover of or crediting Ashanti, but seem to be well aware that it is, indeed, a cover of the song.

Many believe that Cohn has been foolish with how she marketed the new single, but Ashanti herself hasn’t seemed to taken issue with it, and hasn’t yet commented on the controversy.