TikTok star Danielle Cohn addresses abortion rumors after leaked audio

Danielle Cohn who has released a video talking candidly about having to go through an abortion alone and some of TikTok’s biggest stars have poured out their love and support.

Danielle Cohn is a social media star and singer who shot to fame on Musical.ly, before it became TikTok, for lip-syncing and dancing. She currently has more than 18 million followers on TikTok and over 4 million Instagram followers.

Audio was recently leaked where Danielle’s mom could be heard talking about her having an abortion. She has now confirmed to fans that it was true and that it happened in January.

Danielle said that the father had refused to support her. She said “I thought boys were only like this in movies, I didn’t know guys could be so cold-hearted about this...I went through this alone and that was the hardest part.”

Danielle also confirmed that the boy in question is not Mikey Tua, her current boyfriend saying that “Mikey would never disrespect any girl like this.”

Danielle revealed that the person who leaked the audio was an adult who was one of the first people she told about the abortion and someone who she looked at as family.

She also explained that while it is normal to try different things with your partner, “it is a common thing for people to manipulate people into doing these types of sexual things...manipulation can really cause these consequences and that’s what happened to me.”

Clips of the footage were posted to tiktokroom on Instagram, where several popular TikTokkers expressed their sympathy. Actress Skai Jackson wrote: “Shame on whoever leaked the audio... that’s a very hard thing to go through. God bless her”. Hype House member Darianka wrote: “Her body her choice. she shouldn’t even have to explain herself.”

Popular ASMR YouTuber Life with Mak (Mackenna Kelly) also commented on Danielle’s Instagram post shortly after the audio was leaked. She wrote: “‘Being famous’ doesn’t mean it’s fair game for people to treat her maliciously by leaking audio that was clearly meant to be a private family conversation,” and added “She needs love and support right now more than ever. Just be kind to her please.”

Danielle's private family drama has been publicly aired throughout her internet fame, often involving her mother Jennifer Archambault, with several rumors claiming she forces Danielle to work. Even the star's age has been called into question after her Dad claimed that she was born in 2006. Both Mikey and Danielle also recently dealt with family friction after Mikey's mom publicly hit out at the pair for a TikTok they posted.