TikTok star Charli D'Amelio unveils her first book 'Essentially Charli'

The D’Amelio sisters just don’t stop the grind. Charli D’Amelio has announced that she has written a book.

On Tuesday, August 25, TikTok’s biggest star Charli D’Amelio let her followers know on her social media that she will be releasing a book called “Essentially Charli” on December 1.

The book has the tagline “The Ultimate Guide to keeping it real” and Charli describes it as an “official guide to staying positive and navigating social media” and includes “lots of real talk.” It will also feature exclusive photos, writing prompts, and a sticker sheet.

“Essentially Charli” will also reportedly go into detail about how to deal with cyberbullying, something that Charli has been vocal about in the past. She has previously partnered with UNICEF to raise awareness of the effects of cyberbullying on teenagers.

It is the very first book to be brought out by a TikTok star and is part of a long line of projects brought out by Charli and the D’Amelio family in recent months.

This move comes after massive her joint collaboration alongside sister Dixie D’Amelio for makeup brand Morphe, with the sisters unveiling a unique product line that reflects their own personal “no makeup, makeup” style.

Earlier this year Dixie D’Amelio also released her first single “Be Happy.” Soon after, Dixie signed to major record label Hitco on August 7. The D’Amelio family are also set to star in their very own reality television series, and the sisters recently became the new faces of Hollister - Phew!

While Charli is the first TikTokker to come out with a book deal, she joins many high-profile YouTubers who have followed the same path including Zoe “Zoella” Sugg, Shane Dawson, Pewdiepie, Joey Graceffa, and many others.

With more than 82 million followers and 6.1 billion likes on her TikTok account, Charli D’Amelio should know a thing or two about navigating social media and rising to worldwide fame in such a short space of time. Avid readers of her new book will have much to learn.