TikTok star Cam Wilder’s Kai Cenat-style meetup shut down by police

TikToker Cam Wilder had his ‘Park Tarkover’ shut down by police after thousands of fans descended on San Antonio, with some comparisons being drawn to Kai Cenat’s New York riot.

In years gone by, content creators and streamers would only meet their fans at events. They’d have set hours for signings, photographs, and panels, and it was pretty hard to catch them outside of that.

Now, many creators have started ignoring events like that and have been holding their own meet-and-greets in public. Some have gone more swimmingly than others over time, but the most notable disruption came back in early August when Kai Cenat headed to New York and was going to giveaway PS5s to fans. He was later charged with inciting a riot.

Well, police have now moved to shut down TikTok star Cam Wilder’s ‘Park Takeover’ in San Antonio after thousands of fans filled up Lady Bird Johnson Park.

TikToker’s Kai Cenat-like meetup shut down after thousands show up

If you’re not familiar with the term Park Takeover, it comes from the NBA 2K franchise where players play pick-up street games in set parks as plenty of others mill around watching and waiting for their turn.

Wilder, who has 5.5 million followers on the short-form video app, had advertised a Park Takeover in San Antonio for September 3 and, according to police, an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people turned up.

According to a police statement given to KSAT, they ordered the crowd to disperse as the size of it posed an “imminent threat to public safety.” Though, police noted that the crowd wasn’t violent.

Wilder issued a response to the mayhem in a short TikTok clip, calling it some “Kai Cenat s*it.” However, that TikTok upload, and his subsequent YouTube video about it all, have both been deleted.

Furthermore, apparently, two attendees suffered injuries, one was a “heat-related” injury and another suffered a cut from a fall.

Other TikTokers stated that they tried to move the takeover to a second location, however, that was shut down as well. So, he may have to be careful next time he visits San Antonio.