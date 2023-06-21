TikTok star Britney Joy and her mom killed in car crash

The popular TikTok star ThatGirlBritneyJoy, whose real name is Britney Murphy, has been identified as a victim in a violent car crash that also killed her mother.

35-year-old Britney Murphy, and her mother, 60-year-old Sherie Smith, were killed in a collision in Houston, Texas. They had just left Britney’s sister Tiffany Cofield’s home to go to the Juneteenth celebration in a nearby park.

Speaking to ABC 13, Tiffany said she was heading home when she happened upon the accident.

“It looked like her car and everybody, when I was walking up, said a mom and daughter died and I knew they had left and knew the only mom and daughter would be my mom and sister,” said Tiffany.

Houston police said Murphy was driving when a truck hit the car she and her mother were in.

An investigation is still ongoing and there are no charges at this time.

“There will never be a time when I won’t miss my mother and my sister. They were my best friends. They were everything,” Tiffany told ABC 13.

The two women were her best friends, and Tiffany says their lives were far from tragic.

“That’s what I want people to remember,” she said. “Not the way they died, but the way they lived and the life they loved and who they inspired.”

Britney Joy was a fast-growing TikTok star

Britney captured the attention of many on social media with her unique sense of humor on her TikTok page, which has grown from 4,000 to 400,000 followers in just four months. She also has over 12.7 million likes across her videos.

“I was so proud of her,” said Tiffany.

Murphy’s last TikTok was posted on the day of her death with the title: “POV: YOU FORGOT ITS JUNETEENTH. NO WORK TODAY!”

The video shows Murphy getting ready for work before realizing that she has the day off for the holiday.

She is seen drinking a bottle of wine and relaxing on the couch.

Since the news of her death, fans have flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages.

One fan wrote: “I can not believe she passed away!!! No f**king way!!”

“RIP to her and her mum & my condolences to their family,” a second person wrote.

A third person said: “Rest in peace girl, I will miss watching your 9-5 videos. You brought all of us joy.”