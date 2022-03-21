TikTok star blasts Instagram for deleting video requesting sugar daddy to pay for $5 gas

Popular TikToker Mia Dio is accusing Instagram of trying to delete her account after the site took down a video of her requesting a sugar daddy to help her afford $5 gas.

No one likes paying a lot of money for gas, and with prices rising across many countries, The White House has even briefed influencers on the subject so they can better inform their audiences.

Now every influencer is educational, however, and some decided to handle the rising prices with some comedy. As such, Mia Dio took it upon herself to mock the ridiculous prices with a humorous video.

In a viral TikTok that has accumulated over two million views in just four days, Mia and her friend Miranda hung out at a gas station to request a sugar daddy so they can afford gas.

TikTok star demands sugar daddy to afford gas

“Between me putting all my money in failed meme stocks, inflation and whatever the hell is happening to these gas prices, my friend Mimi and I decided to take a stand,” the TikToker said to begin her video.

With a sign that read, “need a sugar daddy 4 gas,” the influencers got the attention of drivers in the area, including one in a Prime video truck who yelled, “if you find one, let me know because I need him too!”

While the two got a lot of eyes on them, it doesn’t seem like they were able to secure a sugar daddy to fill up their tanks. The end of the video shows gas prices at $4.99 a gallon, so the cost may have been too rich for even the sweetest of sugar daddies.

Instagram deletes sugar daddy for gas prices video

However, while the video remains uploaded on TikTok, Instagram claimed the post went against their guidelines, with Mia posting a screenshot showing the video was removed.

“Apparently we can’t make jokes anymore. Instagram is trying to get my account deleted,” she said.

Luckily, following backlash from her fans, the site allowed the video to be reposted on her reels. In the comments, Mia praised her supporters writing, “They reposted it because of all of you guys. Thank you!”

It’s not clear why Instagram decided to take the video down to begin with, but the clip has still managed to obtain nearly 500,000 views despite being removed temporarily.