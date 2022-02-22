TikTok star Addison Rae lands key role in Fashionista movie

TikTok star Addison Rae has announced her next big movie project, taking on a headline role in Paramount’s upcoming film, Fashionista.

Back in August 2021, Addison Rae made her movie-screen debut in the Netflix Original ‘He’s All That.’ Since then, she’s talked a lot about what kind of movie she may be looking for next.

On February 22, 2022, the TikTok star announced on Instagram that she has signed on to headline ‘Fashionista,’ a new movie created by a Paramount Players — production label of Paramount Pictures that provides a focus on ‘contemporary properties.’

This story is developing…