TikTok shows passenger clashing with flight attendant before being kicked off plane

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A Qantas passenger was kicked off his flight after being filmed going off on a flight attendant in a viral TikTok clip.

The man was seen having a tense interaction with a flight attendant, as he claimed the cabin crew was being rude to his wife and children.

The fiery row, which was filmed by another passenger and shared on TikTok, took place onboard a Qantas flight from Denpasar to Sydney on 20 October.

In the viral video with 3.3 million views, the man claimed there was an altercation between the cabin crew and his wife and children, which apparently left his wife in tears.

“They were being rude and it’s f**king disgusting,” he said. “They made her cry and she’s crying because they were being rude to her with a newborn baby. Tell them to come apologize, right now.”

Passenger clashes with flight attendant in viral TikTok

The situation escalated as the flight attendant approached the angry passenger to inform him he is going to be removed from the flight.

“Bring the police here, bring them here … I’m gonna wait here all night,” he responded. “Unless you carry my kids out, force them out, we’re not leaving.”

The flight attendant then tells the man to not be rude to her crew, saying, “Unfortunately, sir, you were swearing at my crew. You can’t upset my crew.”

“You’re getting angry at my wife because both of [my kids] are double teething,” he says before yelling, “You can’t upset my family and kids. What are you talking about, ‘you can’t upset my crew’. My wife’s crying.”

The passenger then tells the crew to “get out of my face” before they walk away.

Qantas confirms passengers were removed from the flight

In a statement to news.com.au, a Qantas spokesperson confirmed the passenger, his wife, and young children were removed from the flight after “abusing our crew a number of times” prior to its departure.

Under airline procedure, incidents involving abusive or inappropriate behavior is referred to a panel that will decide on further action, which could include a travel ban.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority and we do not tolerate any kind of abusive behavior,” the spokesperson said.

“We ask customers to follow the direction of the crew for the safety and comfort of everyone on board.”