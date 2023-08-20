TikTok shows the moment woman is arrested after giving $20 to a flower vendor

A woman has been arrested after she spotted a flower vendor and decided to donate $20, only to be met with arresting officers and little to no communication.

Norma Garcia was the flower vendor in question and was already under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

This was because she’d been warned multiple times about selling flowers on the highways. Despite these warnings, Garcia continued.

In violation of county ordinance, the police arrived to inform Garcia that she was under arrest for illegally selling merchandise on Imperial Parkway, but not everyone was willing to comply…

Annika Olsen, 24, witnessed the arrest and attempted to hand Garcia money, $20, which police said created a traffic hazard.

“I just saw the woman, and she looks like she’s always out there, And it’s so hot outside,” Olsen said.

Getting out of her vehicle to pay Garcia. Olsen was instead “slammed” by police on top of a cop car, without any of the officers reading her Miranda Rights.

“They did not tell me that they were arresting me before they had like slammed me on top of that cop car,” Olsen said. “Like, they never said put your hands behind your back. They never said, ‘You’re under arrest.’ I was literally just slammed on top of a cop car.”

TikTok: arelyyy38 Olsen shouted her number to the passerby so she could have the footage sent to her.

The moment was captured on camera by a passerby who posted the interaction to TikTok. It has reached a large audience already, with 241,000 likes so far.

Police have since explained that Olsen had refused to move her car and was actually arrested for refusing to comply and resisting an officer without violence.

