TikTok split over color of shirt in aspynovard’s viral video: Blue or green?

TikTok has been divided by a video of aspynovard’s daughter in what she claims is a blue shirt — but not everyone is convinced that it actually is blue.

Over the years there have been several controversial debates online that have all stemmed from the ambiguous colors of certain items.

First, there was the infamous dress, which some people claimed to be black and blue and others claimed to be white and gold, in a debate that dominated social media. Then there were the shoes that some thought were pink and white, and others thought were grey and teal.

There have been plenty of other instances just like it since, and the latest debate was started after TikToker aspynovard uploaded a video of her daughter wearing a supposedly “blue” shirt to match her dad in an adorable video.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

However, while viewers loved the clip, people quickly left hundreds of comments claiming that the shirt is actually green. “Who else is seeing green?” one user wrote, another saying, “there is not one hint of blue in that shirt hon.”

But Aspyn was committed to her original description of the color, and made several other videos showing the controversial shirt from different angles, and maintaining that it was blue.

Read More: Conor McGregor finally responds to Jake Paul fight challenge

Then, in a twist of events, the TikToker went online to find the record of her order, and found that the shirt was in fact listed as being “sea green,” much to viewers’ amusement.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

The original video now has over a million views, and the comments have been flooded by people defending their side of the debate.

Even though the item turned out to be sea green, the debate still rages on as the videos make their way across TikTok.