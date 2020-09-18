TikTok set to be blocked from US app stores this weekend

People in the United States will no longer be able to download popular social media app TikTok from Sunday, September 20, according to new reports that suggest this order will be issued by the U.S. Commerce Department.

The future of TikTok has been up in the air for a number of weeks, as President Trump issued an executive order on August 6 that gave the Commerce Department 45 days to determine whether Chinese-based apps like TikTok and WeChat could pose a threat to the country's national security.

Since then, TikTok's owners ByteDance have been scrambling to find a buyer for its United States-based operations and had reportedly agreed a deal with Oracle Group to sell the portion after turning down a bid from Microsoft. While this is ongoing, if the deal is not concluded by Sunday, users in the U.S. will no longer be able to download the application from places like the iOS Apple Store, or Google's Play Store.

