TikTok sensation Grandma Holla dies aged 97

TikTok star and internet sensation Grandma Holla has passed away aged 97, her family has confirmed.

Grandma Holla was a popular social media star who went by the username lotteryfrappeandlaughs on TikTok. She garnered over 800,000 followers since posting her first video on the short-form app in August 2021.

She was known for her honest and hilarious responses to any question that she was asked, and her reactions and enchanting personality delighted millions of viewers. The beloved grandmother also had a YouTube channel with over 270,000 subscribers.

Over the weekend, her granddaughter confirmed the news of Grandma Holla’s death in a YouTube Live. She revealed that her grandmother passed peacefully at 5pm on January 15.

“I wanna thank y’all so much for the smiles y’all put on her face,” Grandma Holla’s loved one said. “She passed away in her sleep. She went out peacefully… what’s really keeping together y’all is she’s not in pain anymore, no more cancer, no more morphine.”

Fans pay tribute to Grandma Holla

Fans were heartbroken after the news of Grandma Holla’s death was confirmed, and took to her TikTok page to pay their tributes.

“Tell me it ain’t true… Rest In Peace beautiful angel thank you for the laughs,” one fan wrote in the comments of her last video.

“We’re going to miss you Grandma Holla. You are one of a kind and so funny,” another added.

“She has blessed so many people with how to live a full happy life. She was a bundle of joy, she made my day everyday l watch her. Thank you for sharing her with us,” a third said.

Grandma Holla’s passing isn’t the first notable death of a TikToker already this year, as it comes just days after Waffler69 suddenly passed away.