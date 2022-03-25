TikTok reacts to MGK’s new album “Mainstream Sellout”

American musician Machine Gun Kelly is making headlines after releasing his new album “Mainstream Sellout,” sparking some criticism from TikTok.

Music artist Machine Gun Kelly has over 3.3 million followers on TikTok , with an added 18.5 million streams on Spotify, making him one of social media’s most popular musicians.

The 31-year-old has received an overwhelming amount of praise off of his 2020 hit album “Tickets to My Downfall,” garnering over 66 million streams in 2021 alone.

Kelly recently released his new album Mainstream Sellout this past week, gaining the attention of many and sparking mixed emotions from TikTok users.

TikTok reacts to “Mainstream Sellout”

On March 24, 2022, MGK released his new album “Mainstream Sellout” sparking mixed reactions among the TikTok community – with some calling it his best album yet, and others taking shots at the musician for being a “fake punk.”

In a video posted to TikTok on March 16, Kelly teased a snippet of his new song “Maybe,” alongside rock singer Oliver Sykes, who is the lead singer of Bring Me the Horizon.

The video featured the duo acoustically singing the song while simultaneously playing the air guitar.

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

“Oli pls, what happened? You’re better than this. First Ed Sheeran, now this,” one fan commented.

“Eminem sure did a number on you, huh?” another commenter trolled.

TikTok user @high_lexii stood up for Kelly in a video, saying that his music “has helped me through a lot.”

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Kelly’s album release comes just weeks after the star went viral on the app for allegedly fake playing the guitar.