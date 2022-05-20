TikTok is making “big push” into gaming starting with new minigames

According to new reports, TikTok is set to make a “big push” into gaming, starting with new minigames that users will be able to play on the video-sharing app.

ByteDance-owned TikTok is one of the biggest social media platforms out there right now, with millions of users and a huge amount of content being uploaded on a daily basis.

While it was originally known as an app for lip-syncing and dance videos, in the years since it first launched the community has grown so large that you can find just about every type of video on the platform, including comedy, fashion, beauty, fitness, and more.

Advertisement

The app has been adding new features on a constant basis over the years, including the relatively recent addition of the ‘stories’ feature. Now, according to a new report from Reuters, TikTok is set to make a “major push” into gaming.

According to the outlet’s sources, TikTok has been conducting tests in Vietnam so that users are able to play games from within the app on their devices.

While the app is reportedly set to start off with minigames “which tend to have simple gameplay mechanisms and a short playing time,” their ambitions go beyond just that.

A TikTok representative told Reuters: “We’re always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community.”

Advertisement

TikTok has experimented with games in the app previously, such as the ‘Garden of Good’ game in 2021, and users of the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, have had games since 2019.

With the tests starting in Vietnam, it’s not clear how long it will take for more games to be introduced to other countries, but if the trials go well, users could find themselves spending more time on TikTok than ever before.