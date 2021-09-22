TikTok psychics come under fire for “channeling” spirit of Gabby Petito

TikTok “psychics” are facing intense backlash across social media for their videos attempting to “channel” the spirit of influencer Gabby Petito, who was recently confirmed deceased and a victim of homicide.

The internet is still reeling from the latest news regarding Gabby Petito, a travel vlogger who was documenting her cross-country road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie when she went missing.

Laundrie and Petito were caught on police body cam footage after a domestic dispute nearly two weeks before her last Instagram post on August 25. On September 1, Laundrie returned home in the same van he’d been traveling in with Petito — but this time, he was alone.

Petito has since been confirmed deceased and the victim of a homicide, according to coroners, while Laundrie remains missing.

The situation has sparked outrage and concern across the internet, with fans and followers of Petito expressing their heartfelt condolences to her family… but not everyone is pleased with how some netizens are behaving amid the news.

A few TikTok “psychics” have attempted to “channel” Petito’s spirit in wake of the latest updates regarding her ongoing case, and commenters are not happy about it.

TikToker ‘Kelly the Magical Medium’ uploaded a video on September 16 — well before news regarding Petito’s death was confirmed on September 21— claiming to have had ‘visions’ regarding Petito’s case, making several statements regarding Laundrie in the process.

Another TikTok medium, by the username ‘Kelsii Daviess,’ similarly “read” into Petito’s most recent photos, claiming that she saw visions of Petito “crying a lot, like I feel like she was not in a good place before whatever happened.”

These TikToks have sparked outrage online, with a slew of commenters decrying the psychics’ videos as “disrespectful,” “inappropriate,” and “f**ked up” amid the ongoing case.

This isn’t the first time that such a trend has taken over Petito’s story, either. Recently, a “true crime” trend appeared around the vlogger’s case, similarly sparking backlash for potentially spreading misinformation regarding the investigation and, overall, being shockingly insensitive to the victim’s family.

Coroners have not disclosed a cause of death at the time of writing and authorities continue to search for Laundrie.