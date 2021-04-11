TikTok Playlist Feature: What is the Creator Playlist & how to use it - Dexerto

TikTok is rolling out a new feature to certain creators that allows them to create playlists out of their own videos and display them on their profile page.

As more creators find that TikTok is becoming their primary content hub, the company has been hard at work introducing new features that allow TikTokers to streamline their content for their audience.

With features like the Pro Account helping creators track their analytics, it’s clear that content creators are a big focus for the platform. Now, they have begun to roll out a brand new feature that allows selected creators to curate playlists on their profile, making it easier for audiences to consume their content.

What is the Creator Playlist feature on TikTok?

As the name suggests, the Creator Playlist feature gives TikTokers the option to categorize their content. This will prove to be hugely beneficial for TikTokers who post series that consist of multiple videos, as it will help viewers track down other parts of a wider project if they stumble across it on their FYP.

The playlists appear on the TikTok user’s profile page above the videos, and they can also be accessed by tapping on the yellow tag on any video that is part of a playlist.

Currently, users are only able to put public videos into playlists, and a video can only be in one playlist at a time.

Who can make Creator Playlists on TikTok?

For the time being, only selected creators are able to utilize the feature on their own profile, but in the future, it is likely to be rolled out more widely. Users without the feature themselves are still able to interact with playlists on other people’s profiles.

How to make a Creator Playlist on TikTok?

If you are one of the selected creators to have the feature, making a playlist is simple.

Go to your profile via the ‘Me’ tab at the bottom of the screen. Under the videos tab, click the plus button. Name your playlist, and select the videos that you want to add. Tap ‘Create playlist’ to complete.

The new feature is already proving to be a popular one, and is gradually being rolled out to more creators across the platform.