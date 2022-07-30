TikTok outraged as Gordon Ramsay selects lamb for slaughter in viral video

Kawter Abed . Last updated: Jul 30, 2022

Gordon Ramsay has been slammed for selecting a lamb he plans on eating in a recent TikTok video that’s gone viral.

The TV chef shared the video on Thursday, and it has already garnered over 8.3 million views on the social media app.

The video is jokingly captioned “The Lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video.” This is a reference to an infamous episode of ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’ where he screamed to his chefs: “Where is the lamb sauce?”

The clip shows the celebrity chef climbing over a fence into a yard housing several lambs, playfully singing: “Yummy yum yum. I’m going to eat you!”

He then asks “Which one is going to the oven first?” before pointing at the lamb he wants, and proclaiming “You!”

The video ends with Ramsay approaching one of the lambs, saying “oven time” as the lambs are moving away from him.

TikTok viewers outraged at Gordon Ramsay’s viral video

While the video has amassed over 900,000 likes, many viewers were upset that the chef would consider slaughtering the lambs.

“Gordon please leave them alone. Find the lamb sauce, not the lamb,” one person commented.

“Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it’s too late.” another person added, mirroring the thoughts of many viewers.

“I like you and all, but you better not be serious,” someone else commented.

One person made a suggestion for the chef: “Gordon I think you need a break from TikTok.”

Some viewers wondered if the video was a response to a feud he had with a vegan TikToker who called him out for his love of meat.

The chef was previously scolded by TikToker That Vegan Teacher who sang “Eating animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay. Hurting animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay. Share this song, Gordon Ramsay.”

He responded by sharing a video of himself eating a hamburger.

Ramsay is yet to comment on the response his video has caused and the clip is still available to watch on the social media app.