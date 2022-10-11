TikTok mom slams backlash for breastfeeding two-year-old

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

After a video showing that she still breastfeeds her two-year-old received backlash, a TikTok mom had a few choice words to say.

When it comes to taking care of children, many people find themselves in disagreement with what you do, when you do it, and even how you choose to feed your own little ones.

Emma, who goes by the name a_mothers_tale on TikTok, who is currently weaning her two-year-old from breastfeeding, uploaded a video about the subject and quickly sparked backlash from other users.

She quickly responded with another video, slamming the “hate” in the process.

TikTok mom slams breastfeeding backlash

Uploaded at the beginning of October, her video is captioned: “You do you, mama! But it’s 2022 let’s educate ourselves & NORMALISE natural term breastfeeding!!!”

In it, she shows a variety of comments from users ranging from “Ridiculous” to “Wow, there is something wrong with this.”

“Honestly I was shocked when I woke up this morning. I can’t believe the hate that I woke up to this morning,” she explained. “My kids two, two years old is literally the age that the World Health Organization recommends breastfeeding until. I’ve been called disgusting, I’ve been told I’m wrong, and I have issues.

“I’ve even had someone message me and tell me that I should be locked up.”

“I’m sorry but if you have issues with that video and you are sexualizing the relationship between a mother and a two-year-old child, I’m not the one with the problem here,” she added.

Not everyone reacted to her video in a negative way, though, as hundreds of people flooded the comments with support.

“You seem to be doing great. People are undereducated,” one person said.

Another user replied: “What a huge accomplishment!”