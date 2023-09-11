TikTok mom called out for animal abuse by keeping fish in vases “as decorations”

A TikTok mom named Alettoshawty has been called out by viewers on the platform after sharing that she keeps fish as decorations in vases and wall-mounted domes.

TikToker Alettoshawty, whose real name is Natalie Hamilton has been known by her 220,000 followers for her relatable mom content. However, she’s recently come under fire as she showed off how she keeps her beta fish as decorations.

In a now-deleted video, Natalie shared her children’s bath time routine where she also showed off her beta fish in a small vase on the bathroom counter. She also showed one in a small dome on the wall and another in a small vase.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When people started to criticize her and accuse her of animal abuse, Natalie was quick to say that the fish are “thriving” since she’d had them for a couple months and they’re still alive.

“What else do you have fish for? Yes, you take care of them, but they’re decoration for your house,” she claimed.

“I don’t know who I’m offending but I don’t really care to be honest,” Natalie said. “And I am taking care of their basic needs by feeding them and cleaning their bowl. But I don’t know if anyone has ever like put a beta fish in like a 10 gallon tank, it just sounds ridiculous. And I put mine in little bowls, vases, whatever. I don’t care.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It seems a little bit smaller in the video, but they’re actually not that small. And honestly, I don’t care, this is the last time I’m talking about my fish.”

While some people agreed with Natalie about fish “just being fish,” others have called out the TikToker for animal abuse.

One person wrote: “The one fish on the WALL?! I am so heartbroken for that poor fish. They aren’t “decorations”. They’re a living creature. This is so sad.”

Article continues after ad

Another commented: “Babe such a weird take lmfaoooo animals are not decoration lmfao.”

“As decoration” girl, wtf they’re living creatures. Weird af,” a third wrote.