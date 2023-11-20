TikTok model mortified by AI deepfake video showing her getting dressed

A model on TikTok was left mortified after she learned that someone made an AI deepfake video showing her getting dressed.

Throughout 2023, an increasing number of videos and images have been uploaded to the internet that depict influencers in some sort of lewd fashion.

These videos or images are known as deepfakes. The topic gained notoriety when Twitch streamer Atrioc leaked a website showing off AI versions of female broadcasters.

In an interview with The Daily Star, model Nadia Zalecka revealed the shock she felt after finding out someone used AI to make a deepfake video of her getting dressed.

Model mortified after AI deepfake of her surfaces

Zalecka is a model represented by Not Another Intl in Dublin, Ireland and has a following of over 80,000 on her own TikTok page.

In most of her videos, Nadia starts from scratch and builds an outfit for fans to check out. Unfortunately, one of the clips was downloaded by a bad actor. They changed her face and name, made her undress, and uploaded it to Instagram.

“It’s so so scary. One of my TikTok followers came across it and tagged me. People need to realize how bad it actually is,” she said to the Daily Star.

“It was so scary seeing my video being manipulated so easily, it’s flooded with comments praising and supporting this fake person and little do they know it’s completely fake and my body is being used.”

The TikToker/Model revealed that she wouldn’t have found it if one of her followers hadn’t sent it to her, and that it’s not the first time someone’s used her likeness.

“I’ve had people impersonate me on dating apps,” she said before revealing that her pictures have been on an “AI Undress” website as well, which she said made her comfortable and that it was gross.

Similarly, YouTuber MrBeast has called out people for using his likeness to create fake “scam” ads and posting them on TikTok.