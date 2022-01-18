TikTok making massive change to Stories that you may have missed

TikTok stories are undergoing a bit of a big change on the app, and if you don’t look carefully, you might just miss them.

As TikTok has continued to grow and grow over the last few years, the video-sharing app has become a massive part of any social media users routine.

The app is filled with a wide range of content, with everything from dance routines, cooking recipes, pranks, and much popping up.

Like Snapchat and Instagram, users also have the option to share ‘Stories’ – posts that only last for 24-hours, rather than staying on the app as a permanent thing. Well, if you hadn’t noticed, the Stories have now changed on TikTok in a pretty big.

Advertisement

Just like it’s rivals, TikTok stories had, previously, only been viewable by those accounts that follow your profile. They had to open your page to see the small Stories icon amid your other posts.

Now though, as tech reporter Matt Navarra pointed out, stories will now move from your profile and join the For You Page. That means they’ll join all the other posts and live streams on TikTok main page.

Not only that, but the story posts will be able to be viewed by anyone, just those accounts that follow you, and they have a new name – Quick. You’ll be able to tell the difference between a normal post and a story due to the small tag on the scene.

Advertisement

Here’s what TikTok Stories will now look like in your FYP 3/4 pic.twitter.com/vlbpCSOaWY — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 17, 2022

It remains to be seen if this will be a long-term change for the app, especially as Stories are now viewable by everyone. It may turn out to be a less than popular change that prompts a revert.

As we’ve seen before with new features like donations, they are typically rolled out on a slow basis, so don’t be concerned if your app hasn’t changed just yet, it will eventually.