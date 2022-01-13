TikTok user Lucydasshh goes viral exposing cheating boyfriend

TikTok user Lucydasshh has gone viral after exposing her boyfriend for allegedly cheating on her, and filming the confrontation with them and the girl that he’s been messaging.

Now more than ever, when someone has a crazy story that they want to share with the world, they’ll often first go to TikTok to share a short video about their experience.

That was the case for hairstylist Lucy who goes by the username Lucydasshh on the app. When she discovered that her boyfriend was cheating on her, she decided to document the journey and share it with her followers.

In her first video uploaded on January 12, she explained: “Last night I went through his phone and caught him texting some girl from another state. They been talking for a while now, and he agreed to go on a date with her today.”

“I texted her back to send me location and deleted the message. Today I told him I needed to run out of town for a family emergency. He doesn’t know we on our way to meet the girl together.”

After telling her followers to stay tuned, people were immediately hooked on the story, with the video garnering over six million views in less than a day.

Around eight hours later, Lucy uploaded the long-awaited second part, showing a short clip of what happened at the confrontation.

It’s difficult to discern what’s happening due to the loud background music, but the conversation certainly seems tense. Several commenters revealed that up until this point they had believed it to be a joke.

Lucy wrote in the comments: “Storytime tomorrow y’all stay tuned! Ima go live & give y’all some tea,” meaning those who want to find out what actually happened won’t have to wait long.