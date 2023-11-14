TikTok left speechless after woman takes a “gamer-girl pig mud-bath”

A woman has left the internet baffled and in shock after taking a “Gamer-girl pig mud-bath” on her toilet floor and posting it to TikTok.

A mud bath is a therapeutic experience and unique spa treatment that offers a range of benefits, claiming to detox and relax.

These are usually enjoyed in a professional setting and involve soaking in a warm mixture of peat, water, and volcanic ash. The ash contains minerals such as sulfur, zinc, and magnesium, which are said to draw impurities out of the skin, the practice dating back to Ancient Greece.

Article continues after ad

One TikToker, however, decided to share her own take on the practice — posting a video of her “Gamer-girl pig mud-bath” that sees the woman roll around her toilet floor. And the internet is not sure what to make of it.

Article continues after ad

Going by Piss Millionaire online, the woman’s TikTok is a collection of bizarre videos, and with already 2.1 million views, her latest has certainly left an impact.

The video shows her toilet floor covered in dirt as she pours a container of water over the top. Then, wearing a bodycon pink dress, pig ears, and some impressive (and terrifying) pig-inspired makeup, Piss Millionaire begins to roll in the mud.

Article continues after ad

A collection of shots shows her tumbling back and forth in the small room until she is covered in mud. The video concludes with Piss Millionaire oinking at the camera before asking her boyfriend off-screen whether he thinks she is beautiful.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Yes, I do,” he replied. Piss Millionaire then asked, “Do you want some mud? It actually feels [kind of] nice” — an offer he decided not to accept.

TikTok: real.karra Piss Millionaire terrified with impressive pig-inspired make-up.

Viewers were baffled by the video, jumping to the comments to share the rollercoaster of emotions they experienced watching the mud bath.

Article continues after ad

“Nothing I have ever searched or watched relates to this on my [for you page],” one traumatized viewer wrote. Another said, “It’s too [damn] early for this. My brain hurts now,” with a third stating, “I miss the person I was before this video.”

However, there were those who saw the appeal in taking a gamer-girl pig mud-bath, one person asking Piss Millionaire how they could get into the “profession”.

Article continues after ad

“Just stop caring about everything ever,” Piss Millionaire advised. In the caption of her video, she recommended the practice, writing, “If you are ever on a tight budget, mud baths require much less water, and any soil is antibacterial.”

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.